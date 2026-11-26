India to update shipbuilding financial assistance scheme to attract shipbuilders
India is gearing up to woo global shipbuilders by tweaking its incentive schemes, especially for commercial vessels.
The government is looking at updating its Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS), which could make it easier for foreign companies to set up shop here and tap into incentives of 15% to 25%.
The idea: turn India into a go-to place for building big ships.
Tamil Nadu, Gujarat offer shipbuilding perks
It's not just the central government, states like Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are rolling out their own perks, from R&D subsidies to covering dredging costs.
The hope is to attract major players like South Korea's HD Hyundai and Samsung Heavy Industries.
All these moves are part of India's bigger goal: break into the world's top five shipbuilding nations by 2047, boost local jobs, and kickstart new supply chains along the way.