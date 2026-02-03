India to upgrade Mohali-based semiconductor laboratory

India earmarked the ₹4,500-crore upgrade for the Mohali-based Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) in the Union Budget presented in February 2026 (₹900 crore of this was earmarked for FY 2026-27)—the country's only integrated device manufacturing facility. This move is part of a bigger push to ramp up SCL's production by 100x and make us less dependent on imports.

New training facilities opened at SCL Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw opened two new training facilities at SCL (date not specified in source), giving students, researchers and startups hands-on experience with real semiconductor tech.

He also handed out 28 newly made chips to startups and institutions, helping turn their ideas into working prototypes.

Plans for more land to boost training and R&D The government wants 25 more acres in Punjab to build a high-capacity training center, commercial unit, and R&D hub—so more students and startups can get involved.

Even with these big changes, SCL will stay government-run and keep supporting homegrown innovation.