India tops consumer AI trust at 65% while firms lag

Only 10% brands embed agentic AI

Indian shoppers are already using AI tools for personalized suggestions, virtual concierge shopping, and are interested in creating their own personal agents.

But only 10% of brands have embedded agentic AI for customer support so far, mostly because more than half face resistance to change within their teams.

The good news? Businesses plan to invest big ($25.9 million) and expect adoption rates to jump by 45% in the next two years.