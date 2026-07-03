India tops consumer AI trust at 65% while firms lag
India is topping the charts for consumer trust in artificial intelligence, or AI, with 65% of shoppers feeling confident about AI-powered recommendations, according to Adobe's latest report.
While people here are quick to use AI for shopping tips and instant help, companies haven't fully embraced the technology yet.
Only 10% brands embed agentic AI
Indian shoppers are already using AI tools for personalized suggestions, virtual concierge shopping, and are interested in creating their own personal agents.
But only 10% of brands have embedded agentic AI for customer support so far, mostly because more than half face resistance to change within their teams.
The good news? Businesses plan to invest big ($25.9 million) and expect adoption rates to jump by 45% in the next two years.
Generative AI helps 71% of organizations
Generative AI is already helping 71% of organizations speed up content ideation and boost productivity.
As more companies get on board, expect even bigger changes and innovations powered by this tech.