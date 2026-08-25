India tops Mint emerging markets tracker for 3rd straight month
Business
India just held onto the number one spot in the Mint Emerging Markets Tracker for July, making it three months in a row.
Even with some bumps (like slower GDP growth expected in the April-June quarter and rising prices thanks to food costs and El Nino), India still outperformed countries like Vietnam and Malaysia.
The ranking looks at things like economic growth, stock markets, and manufacturing activity.
Foreign inflows strengthen India's safety net
While the rupee dipped a bit in July, India saw a big boost from foreign investors, which helped strengthen its economic safety net.
Exports grew by 19.5%, though there's still room to catch up with other countries.
Sanjay Malhotra said India's fundamentals are strong enough to keep it leading the pack, even with global uncertainties ahead.