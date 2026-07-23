UAE to adopt India's DigiLocker for academic document verification
What's the story
India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are working together to integrate India's DigiLocker with UAE's digital platforms. The move is aimed at enabling seamless authentication of Indian academic degrees and documents. The integration will make it easier for Indian professionals in the Gulf nation, easing their employment and educational opportunities.
Meeting details
Integration discussions held at separate meeting
The integration discussions were held at a separate meeting on the sidelines of the India-UAE Joint Consular Committee (JCCA) meeting in New Delhi.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that both sides also reviewed cooperation on consular matters, labor and mobility, and issues related to extradition and mutual legal assistance.
Benefits explained
Move will benefit Indian professionals in UAE
The MEA statement said, "A separate meeting took place between the two sides to work toward integrating India's Digilocker with the UAE platforms for seamless authentication of Indian academic degrees/documents."
It added that this move "will benefit Indian professionals working in the UAE and facilitate greater economic and educational opportunities."
Cooperation focus
JCCA meeting reviewed progress
During the JCCA meeting, both delegations reviewed progress since their last meeting in Abu Dhabi in November 2025.
They welcomed regular exchanges on key consular issues and emphasized the welfare of their citizens.
Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in consular, visa, and legal domains, continue monthly review mechanisms and hold technical-level meetings to implement decisions taken.