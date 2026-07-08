India UK free trade agreement grants 0-duty access to jewelry
Business
India and the UK have a new free trade agreement that is about to shake up the jewelry scene.
Starting July 15, almost all Indian jewelry exports get zero-duty access in the UK.
This means Indian pieces will now be more affordable (and way more competitive) on British shelves.
GJEPC projects India jewelry exports $2.5B
Industry experts at GJEPC predict exports could jump from $754 million to nearly $2.5 billion soon, especially for diamond-studded and silver jewelry, lab-grown diamonds, and colorful gemstones, areas where India already shines.
To keep up momentum, GJEPC is connecting Indian makers with UK buyers through events in London and plans for even more collaborations ahead.