India, UK sign major free trade agreement: Key details
India and the UK just signed a big Free Trade Agreement, shaking up how tech business is done between the two countries.
For the first time, Indian companies won't have to hand over their source code or algorithms to export software or AI services—so their intellectual property gets better protection.
Deal expected to boost trust in Indian software for UK clients
This move puts India's trade rules closer to what's common in developed countries and could really help homegrown tech and AI startups grow.
The deal is expected to boost trust in Indian software for UK clients, open up new opportunities for businesses on both sides, and deepen economic ties between India and the UK.