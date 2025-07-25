India's top 6 IT firms cut hiring by 72% this quarter Business Jul 25, 2025

India's six biggest IT companies—TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and LTIMindtree—cut hiring by 72% this quarter.

Together, they added just 3,847 new employees (down from nearly 14,000 last quarter), as AI and automation push firms to be pickier about who they bring on board.