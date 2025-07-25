India's top 6 IT firms cut hiring by 72% this quarter
India's six biggest IT companies—TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and LTIMindtree—cut hiring by 72% this quarter.
Together, they added just 3,847 new employees (down from nearly 14,000 last quarter), as AI and automation push firms to be pickier about who they bring on board.
Entry-level hiring has dropped to half of pre-pandemic levels
TCS and Infosys stood out by actually adding staff: TCS brought in 5,060 people and Infosys hired 210.
Meanwhile, the other four companies trimmed their teams by a combined 1,423 jobs.
Entry-level hiring has dropped to half of pre-pandemic levels as companies focus more on upskilling current staff than mass recruitment.
These 6 IT giants still employ over 1.6 million people
Even with all these changes, these six IT giants together employ over 1.6 million people—just a bit below their record high from June 2022!