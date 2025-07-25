Jio BlackRock shakes up India's mutual fund market
Jio BlackRock Asset Management—a joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock—just made a strong entrance into the Indian mutual fund world.
Since launching in May 2025, it's raised ₹17,800 crore across three debt funds, attracting over 90 big institutions and 67,000 retail investors.
How the new player operates
Jio BlackRock runs entirely online, skipping traditional distributors to keep costs low.
It's already got SEBI's nod for four passive index funds (think Nifty Midcap 150, Next 50, Smallcap 250 and a government bond index), with more equity and debt funds planned for later this year.
Jio BlackRock vs traditional players
By focusing on direct investments without extra commissions, Jio BlackRock is challenging old-school players.
With the tech muscle of BlackRock's Aladdin platform and Jio's digital reach behind it, the company looks set to grow fast in India's booming mutual fund market.