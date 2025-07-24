India, UK sign new digital trade deal: Key details
India and the UK have signed a big new digital trade deal, making it simpler for people in both countries to access online services, engage in digital trade across borders, and connect their devices.
The agreement aims to keep the internet open (within local laws), so you can use your favorite apps and sites more freely between the two nations.
Deal focuses on several key areas
Both governments are stepping up efforts to fight cybercrime, spam, and online fraud—so digital spaces feel safer.
The deal also protects software source codes (think: tech secrets) but allows access if there's a legal investigation.
Plus, it encourages teamwork between universities and tech companies to boost cool new services.
There are even clearer rules about marketing emails—like knowing who's contacting you and how to opt out easily.