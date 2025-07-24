Next Article
More layoffs likely as Microsoft shifts focus to AI
Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella just addressed the recent layoffs—about 9,000 people lost their jobs.
He admitted these choices were tough and thanked everyone affected for their contributions.
While Microsoft's overall team size isn't changing much, Nadella was honest that more cuts could happen since tech is always shifting.
Nadella outlines Microsoft's future direction
Nadella also laid out where Microsoft is heading: big on AI, tighter security, and better quality across the board.
He encouraged employees to think about how AI can change things globally and stressed the need for a "growth mindset" to keep up with new tech and business changes.
The message? Stay adaptable—the industry moves fast.