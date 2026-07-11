India UK trade deal begins July 15 2026 opening exports
India and the UK is set to come into force a major trade deal, and it's set to open up new opportunities for Indian businesses.
Starting July 15, 2026, lower tariffs will make it easier for India to sell more garments, cars, textiles, processed foods, and seafood in the UK.
Right now, India only makes up 1.6% of what the UK imports, a gap this agreement hopes to shrink.
Garments to see biggest UK boost
Garments are expected to see the biggest boost: India already holds a $1.3 billion share in U.K.'s clothing market.
There's also room to grow in textiles (where India supplies nearly 8%), processed foods (just 1.1% now), and even automobiles (currently only 0.4% of UK imports).
If Indian exporters can meet strict UK quality standards, other sectors like electronics and machinery might benefit too.