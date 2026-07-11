India UK trade deal begins July 15 2026 opening exports Business Jul 11, 2026

India and the UK is set to come into force a major trade deal, and it's set to open up new opportunities for Indian businesses.

Starting July 15, 2026, lower tariffs will make it easier for India to sell more garments, cars, textiles, processed foods, and seafood in the UK.

Right now, India only makes up 1.6% of what the UK imports, a gap this agreement hopes to shrink.