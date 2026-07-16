India UK trade deal halves imported whisky and gin duties
Business
Thanks to a new trade deal, customs duties on UK whisky and gin coming into India have been cut from 150% to 75%, with plans to drop them even further to 40% over the next 10 years.
This means your favorite Scotch brands like The Macallan, Glenfiddich, and Glenmorangie could see prices fall by around 7% to 10%.
Gurugram price cuts hinge on taxes
For example, in Gurugram, a bottle of Macallan 12-Year Double Cask might go from ₹8,200 down to ₹7,380.
A Glenfiddich 18-Year could drop from ₹9,700 to ₹8,730 if the savings are passed on.
But final prices still depend a lot on state taxes and policies.
Haryana is one of the friendlier states for imported spirits with its lower taxes (3% VAT plus a small surcharge), but elsewhere things might not change as much.