India, United States seek $500B trade by 2030, energy focus
India and the US are teaming up to boost their trade to $500 billion by 2030, with a big spotlight on energy.
According to a new report from the U.S.-India Business Council and Grant Thornton Bharat, both countries want to move beyond just buying and selling.
They're aiming for a deeper partnership built around investment, technology, and energy security.
Report spotlights LNG crude and LPG
The report highlights LNG, crude oil, and LPG as top areas for growth.
It suggests making supply chains more diverse and creating a stable environment for energy companies.
There's also talk of an AI-powered task force to bring in smart tech like energy forecasting.
Plus, the two countries may work closer on strategic petroleum reserves (think better storage and emergency planning) to keep up with India's rising energy needs and US exports.