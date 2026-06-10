India, United States seek $500B trade by 2030, energy focus

Report spotlights LNG crude and LPG

The report highlights LNG, crude oil, and LPG as top areas for growth.

It suggests making supply chains more diverse and creating a stable environment for energy companies.

There's also talk of an AI-powered task force to bring in smart tech like energy forecasting.

Plus, the two countries may work closer on strategic petroleum reserves (think better storage and emergency planning) to keep up with India's rising energy needs and US exports.