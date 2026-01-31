India-US trade deal talks wrap up; Goyal calls them 'positive'
India and the US are wrapping up a major trade deal, with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal calling it "positive" and "good."
Talks have been on since early 2025—even after Trump's tariffs on Indian goods last August.
Both sides are taking their time to make sure the final agreement works for everyone.
Talks based on India's long-term economic vision
This deal is a big move for India's future—PM Modi is steering talks based on India's long-term economic vision.
The agreement could mean more opportunities for Indian goods and services in the US, better protection for investments and ideas, and less dependence on any single market.
It's about setting up fairer trade that benefits both countries long-term.