India US trade talks resume as court ruling shifts leverage
India and the US are back at the negotiation table, but things are a bit tangled thanks to new US policies and a recent Supreme Court ruling that's shaken up tariff rules.
Trade expert Abhijit Das thinks this shift could actually give India some leverage to push for better terms, though the US is still using things like oil restrictions and tariffs as bargaining chips.
Anup Wadhawan urges firm trade stance
Former Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan says these talks are just getting started, with both sides reworking their trade deal playbook.
He points out that old tariff assumptions don't really fit anymore, especially with the current 15% rate under US law, and urges India to stand its ground on key issues like energy sourcing and tariff investigations, sticking to only U.N.-backed sanctions.