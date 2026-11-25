India weighs customs duty tweaks with RBI before December 2026
The Indian government is looking to adjust customs duties on key imports like edible oil, pulses, chemicals, and metals.
The goal is to help control rising prices and give local manufacturing a push.
These changes are meant to work alongside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s expected interest rate hike in December 2026, aiming for more stable prices and stronger exports.
Officials prepare duty change list
Officials are putting together a list of items that might see duty changes: either lowering costs for businesses or protecting homegrown industries.
Some quick moves, like keeping raw cotton duty-free past December 31, could happen soon.
There's also a review of special economic zone perks affecting about 500 products, as the government looks for ways to tackle inflation and boost manufacturing despite global supply chain issues.