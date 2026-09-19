India will make 1st semiconductor wafer at Dholera by 2028

The Dholera plant (run by Tata Electronics) is set to boost India's chip-making power, joining five other assembly and testing units already up and running for both local and global markets.

Companies like Kaynes and CDIL are seeing demand soar, pushing them to grow fast.

Meanwhile, "Semicon 2.0" aims to help at least 200 chip-design companies develop in India: more than 105 have already emerged, with 20 receiving venture capital funding as part of a big plan to build up India's semiconductor scene over the next two decades.