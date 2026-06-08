India will tackle Trump's Section 301 tariffs, says Piyush Goyal
What's the story
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has downplayed concerns over the proposed 12.5% tariffs by the Trump administration on India and 53 other countries. The tariffs were announced after a US Trade Representative (USTR) investigation under Section 301 of the US Trade Act found these countries failed to ban "importation of goods produced wholly or in part with forced labor." Speaking at an event, Goyal said there is no need to worry about Section 301 as "we'll tackle it."
Trade discussions
US Trade Representative to visit India for continued talks
Goyal revealed that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will be visiting India in the next two weeks to continue talks on the trade deal. He had earlier suggested that an agreement could be reached by July. "So this (Section 301 investigation) is really a mechanism being created, given their (the US) constraints that the Congress is not going to support any of their actions (on reciprocal tariffs)," Goyal said.
Trade assurance
India won't negotiate under pressure: Goyal
Goyal expressed his confidence that the India-US trade deal will come through and be a good one. He emphasized that "India stands for fair and equitable trade" and any deal signed would be "balanced." The minister also stressed that India won't negotiate with deadlines set, highlighting the country's commitment to fair trade practices.
Investment policy
'Government has no problem with Chinese investments'
On the issue of Chinese investments, Goyal said the government has no problem with them as long as they are in desirable sectors and not aimed at opportunistic takeover of Indian assets. However, he ruled out any revisiting of India's decision to stay out of the China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), citing existing preferential trade pacts with most member countries except China.
Deficit reduction
Suggestions to reduce India's trade deficit with China
Goyal suggested that India's merchandise trade deficit with China, which stood at $112.4 billion in 2025-2026, could be reduced by a multi-pronged strategy. This would include creating competitive domestic capacities where possible and cracking down on unfair trade practices like dumping and predatory pricing. The minister also hinted at rebalancing the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) due to UK's insistence on steel import tariff measures post-agreement implementation processes.
Capital flow
Goyal's advice to corporate India
Goyal ruled out any restrictions on investors repatriating their investments from India or outbound capital, given the country's comfortable foreign exchange reserves and Current Account Deficit (CAD) remaining well under 2%. He urged Corporate India "to get out of its comfort zone" and look for investment and business opportunities both in India and abroad across various sectors.