India will tackle Trump's Section 301 tariffs, says Piyush Goyal

Trade discussions

US Trade Representative to visit India for continued talks

Goyal revealed that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will be visiting India in the next two weeks to continue talks on the trade deal. He had earlier suggested that an agreement could be reached by July. "So this (Section 301 investigation) is really a mechanism being created, given their (the US) constraints that the Congress is not going to support any of their actions (on reciprocal tariffs)," Goyal said.