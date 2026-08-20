India yield curve flattens as RBI signals pause, insurers buy
India's bond market is seeing some interesting shifts: short-term bond yields are rising after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) indicated little urgency to hike rates at its August meeting.
At the same time, long-term bond yields are dropping because big investors like insurers and pension funds are snapping up these bonds, and there is lower state debt issuance.
Indian government cuts long-term issuance
This flattening of the yield curve means borrowing costs are changing, which can signal shifts in the economy.
The government has also cut back on how much long-term debt it issues, making these bonds even more attractive to big investors.
All of this has made the gap between short- and long-term bond yields much smaller than before, a sign that markets are adjusting to both policy changes and investor demand.