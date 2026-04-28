IndiaAI tender cuts NVIDIA B200 GPU hourly rates by 10%

Cyfuture's Anuj Bairathi flags cost risks

While this move makes high-powered computing more accessible for startups, enterprises, and government agencies, some industry leaders worry these low prices might not last.

Anuj Bairathi from Cyfuture India points out that rising global NAND/DRAM costs and a weaker rupee could make things tricky long term, unless companies lock in solid contracts.

The overall goal? Build strong AI infrastructure and help more people tap into advanced tech across the country.