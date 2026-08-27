IndiaFirst Life Insurance and Salesforce roll out Agentforce AI
IndiaFirst Life Insurance just teamed up with Salesforce to roll out Agentforce, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that will handle everything from checking know-your-customer (KYC) documents to sorting customer queries and verifying claims.
While the tech takes care of routine tasks, anything unusual still gets a human review, so there's still a real person involved when it matters.
IndiaFirst Life sees processing up 10%
After two years of building this system, IndiaFirst saw faster processing (up by 10%), supervisors getting more done (15% boost), turnaround times cut in half, and new products launching 40% quicker.
Managing Director and CEO Rushabh Gandhi says it's all about making things better for customers, not just chasing profits, and stresses that technology will work alongside their human agents, not replace them.