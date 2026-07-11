Indian AI start-ups raised $1B+ in first half of 2026
What's the story
Indian artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups have raised over $1 billion in funding during the first half of 2026. The total investment for the January-June period stood at a whopping $1,067 million, according to data from Venture Intelligence. This marks a major increase of 33% from the same period last year when these companies had raised $802 million.
Previous year comparison
Funding surge indicates growing investor interest
In the entire year of 2025, Indian AI start-ups had raised a total of $1.6 billion. The current year's funding pace is even more impressive, indicating a growing interest from investors in this sector. Bengaluru continues to be the hub for India's AI industry with several ambitious start-ups looking for more investment opportunities.
Information
Sarvam, Emergent Labs top funding beneficiaries
Among the top beneficiaries of this funding surge are Sarvam and Emergent Labs. Both companies have already secured major investments and are looking for more. Their success is a testament to the growing interest in India's AI ecosystem, which is attracting venture capitalists like never before.