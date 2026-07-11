Indian AI startups attracted $1.067 billion in H1 2026
Business
Indian artificial intelligence startups pulled in $1.067 billion in funding between January and June 2026, a big 33% jump from last year's first half.
Investors are clearly betting big on AI, making it one of the hottest tech spaces right now.
Bengaluru remains India AI hub
For context, Indian AI startups raised $1.6 billion in all of 2025, so this year's pace is impressive.
Bengaluru is still the heart of India's AI scene, packed with ambitious startups looking for more investment.
Sarvam and Emergent Labs are two names to watch: they've already scored major funding and aren't slowing down anytime soon.