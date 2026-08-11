Indian AI startups draw larger early funding, changing VC strategies
AI startups in India are getting much bigger early-stage investments than before, with seed rounds now at $3 million to $5 million and Series A deals topping $10 million.
That's a clear jump compared to non-AI startups, and it's pushing venture capital firms to rethink how they invest: AI is simply where the action is right now.
AI seed rounds $3 million to $5 million
With AI companies asking for more money up front, smaller VC funds are having to adjust their strategies just to keep up and get a seat at the table.
Investors said AI startups command a premium from their early stages of fundraising and are forcing venture capital investors, especially small and micro funds, to tweak their strategies to have a meaningful stake.
AI startups now command seed rounds of $3 million to $5 million and Series A deals of upwards of $10 million, compared with $2 million to $4 million and $5 million to $8 million for other startups.