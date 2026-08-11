Indian AI startups draw larger early funding, changing VC strategies

With AI companies asking for more money up front, smaller VC funds are having to adjust their strategies just to keep up and get a seat at the table.

Investors said AI startups command a premium from their early stages of fundraising and are forcing venture capital investors, especially small and micro funds, to tweak their strategies to have a meaningful stake.

AI startups now command seed rounds of $3 million to $5 million and Series A deals of upwards of $10 million, compared with $2 million to $4 million and $5 million to $8 million for other startups.