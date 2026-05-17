Meet Nirmal Narvekar, Harvard's Indian-American fund manager retiring in 2027

Nirmal Narvekar, an Indian-American financier, has announced his retirement from Harvard University in 2027. Known as "Narv" in financial circles, Narvekar has been instrumental in transforming Harvard 's $57 billion endowment fund. He took over the reins of the endowment in 2016 when it was struggling with poor returns and internal turmoil. His tenure saw a major shift toward external fund management and alternative investments like private equity and hedge funds.

Investment overhaul Narvekar's investment strategy and its impact Narvekar's investment strategy for Harvard was inspired by the "Yale model," which emphasizes venture capital, hedge funds, and real estate over traditional stocks and bonds. Under his leadership, Harvard increased its exposure to private markets and gained access to high-profile investments such as SpaceX and Stripe. This restructuring has paid off with annualized returns of 8.1% over the past three years, making it one of the best-performing Ivy League endowments.

Transition period Preparing for leadership transition Narvekar's retirement will mark the end of a significant era in Harvard's investment history. The university is now gearing up for a leadership transition as it prepares for his departure. Despite criticism from some economists and commentators over the risks of relying heavily on illiquid assets, Narvekar's tenure is largely viewed as a watershed moment in modern university fund management.

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