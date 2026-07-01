Indian Bank crosses ₹15.28L/cr total business with 13.6% growth
Indian Bank just crossed a big milestone, growing its total business to ₹15.28 lakh crore by June 2026, a solid 13.6% jump from last year.
Both lending and deposits saw healthy growth, with loans up to ₹6.85 lakh crore and deposits at ₹8.43 lakh crore, showing more people are trusting the bank with their money and borrowing for new plans.
Indian Bank RAM advances near ₹4.17L/cr
The bank's CASA (current account and savings account) ratio stayed strong at nearly 40%, meaning a good chunk of its deposits are in easy-access accounts.
Savings accounts grew by almost 13%, while current account deposits shot up over 26%.
Lending to retail, agriculture, and small businesses (RAM advances) also rose nearly 15% to ₹4.17 lakh crore, so more individuals and small businesses are getting support for their goals.