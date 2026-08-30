Indian Bank plans 100 FY27 branches across Central West India
Indian Bank is gearing up for a big expansion: 100 new branches are coming in fiscal year 2027, especially in Central and Western India.
This follows this year's foundation day celebration when they opened 15 branches.
Right now, the bank has over 6,003 branches across India and a few abroad in Singapore, Colombo, and Jaffna, and an IFSC Banking Unit at Gandhinagar.
Indian Bank to hire 2,500 staff
To keep up with growth (and some retirements), Indian Bank plans to recruit about 2,500 new employees during the current financial year (FY27: Apr 2026-Mar 2027).
With 41,875 employees as of June 30, 2026, they're also working to cut down bad loans (NPAs) to healthier levels by the end of the fiscal year.
Indian Bank hopes 20% gold-loan growth
The bank is pretty optimistic about its gold loan portfolio (currently at 1.25 trillion rupees) with hopes it'll grow by 20% during the current financial year (FY27: Apr 2026-Mar 2027).
Retail, agriculture, and MSME loans make up most of their lending book and will be key areas for future growth.