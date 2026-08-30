Indian Bank plans 100 new branches FY27, network tops 6,000
Business
Indian Bank is gearing up to launch 100 new branches in FY27, focusing on Central and Western India.
This move comes after it recently opened 15 more branches, bringing its total network to over 6,000 across India and a few overseas locations.
Indian Bank hiring 2,500 staff
To keep up with growth and replace retiring staff, Indian Bank plans to hire 2,500 people during the current fiscal year (FY27), including specialist officers.
The bank is also aiming to cut down bad loans, grow its gold loan portfolio by 20%, and keep retail, agriculture, and MSME lending as top priorities since these areas make up most of their loan book.