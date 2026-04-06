Indian bank stocks lose $95B, analysts warn of more pain

Indian bank stocks, a major player in the country's stock market, are likely to face more losses. This is due to the Reserve Bank of India 's (RBI) currency market interventions and economic growth shocks from rising energy prices. The RBI's defense of a record-low rupee has limited its liquidity injection capacity, tightening financial conditions that could affect banks in the coming quarters.

Investor withdrawal Bear market narrowly avoided Global investors have pulled out a record ₹327 billion ($3.5 billion) from financial services stocks in the first half of March, National Securities Depository Ltd data shows. The Nifty Bank Index has lost $95 billion in market value since early March, narrowly avoiding a bear market. There could be further pressure on these stocks in the short-to-medium term as monetary policy can remain tight, Kranthi Bathini of WealthMills Securities told Bloomberg.

Margin forecast Fitch Ratings predicts net interest margins of lenders will shrink Fitch Ratings has predicted that the net interest margins of lenders will shrink by 20-30 basis points in the year ending March 2027. This could fall short of the credit rating agency's forecast of 3.1%. The prediction is based on tighter financial conditions weighing on banks and their profitability outlooks amid rising energy prices and RBI's currency market interventions.

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Liquidity constraints Prolonged Middle East conflict could derail India's credit recovery The RBI's defense of a record-low rupee has limited its ability to inject liquidity. This has tightened financial conditions that are likely to weigh on banks over the coming quarters. A prolonged conflict in the Middle East could also derail India's nascent credit recovery, threatening loan growth as the broader economy cools down.

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