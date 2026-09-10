Indian Bank unveils 3 digital tools including AI-TARA assistant
Indian Bank just dropped three new digital tools at the Global Fintech Fest 2026.
The main highlight is AI-TARA, a voice-based banking assistant that understands 10 languages. You can use it to transfer money, make IMPS transactions, or open fixed deposits, just by speaking.
It's designed to make banking easier for everyone, especially seniors and folks who aren't super comfortable with apps.
Smart Wealth and IND Cash Optima
Besides AI-TARA, Indian Bank rolled out Smart Wealth, which helps you track all your finances in one place: bank accounts, mutual funds, stocks, ETFs, deposits, and NPS.
For businesses, there's IND Cash Optima, a platform that streamlines cash management with digital collections and paperless onboarding right from your phone.
Binod Kumar, MD & CEO, Indian Bank, says these upgrades are about giving customers more control and making banking more accessible for all.