Indian Bank, VIT Chennai conclude PSBS Hackathon 2026 tackling fraud Business Jul 08, 2026

Indian Bank and VIT Chennai just wrapped up the PSBS Hackathon Series 2026, spotlighting fresh ideas to fight banking fraud: think mule accounts and complex supply chain scams.

At the event, Indian Bank's Executive Director Mini T M encouraged everyone, especially young people, to stay alert and boost financial awareness to help keep banking safe for all.