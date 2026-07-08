Indian Bank, VIT Chennai conclude PSBS Hackathon 2026 tackling fraud
Business
Indian Bank and VIT Chennai just wrapped up the PSBS Hackathon Series 2026, spotlighting fresh ideas to fight banking fraud: think mule accounts and complex supply chain scams.
At the event, Indian Bank's Executive Director Mini T M encouraged everyone, especially young people, to stay alert and boost financial awareness to help keep banking safe for all.
CodeX wins 3L at PSBS hackathon
Team CodeX from VIT Chennai (Shreyas Reddy, Vishal Yadav, Abhay Soni) clinched first place and a ₹3 lakh prize.
Team TechnoVators (Aashray Sharma, Pranav Kiran) came second, while Team Cyber Knights (Shivam Bansal, Ashish Kumar) finished third.
All winners received cash prizes and certificates for their efforts in tackling real-world fraud challenges.