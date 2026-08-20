Indian banks raised $4 billion as RBI seeks rupee stability
Between mid-June and August, Indian banks pulled in $4 billion by selling bonds to investors around the world.
It kicked off with HDFC Bank raising $750 million and wrapped up with Bank of Baroda bringing in $700 million.
This big fundraising push comes as the RBI works to keep the rupee steady and attract more foreign currency coming into India.
RBI incentives boost bank bond demand
There's been huge interest from international investors: HDFC Bank alone got over $2 billion in orders for its bonds, and ICICI Bank set the largest USD senior bond issuance by an Indian private sector bank in nearly 14 years with its $1 billion deal.
The RBI has rolled out special incentives (like easier foreign exchange swaps) that make these deals attractive, and banks have until December 2026 to take advantage.
All this means more global cash flowing into India's financial system, which experts say should keep up through the rest of 2026.