Indian banks receive $127 billion from overseas Indians via scheme

These deposits came in because the Reserve Bank of India offered attractive interest rates by covering extra currency costs.

With most of these funds locked in for 3 to 5 years, banks get more stability and fewer mismatches between what they owe and what they lend.

S&P Global Ratings said the banks' balance sheets could increase by about $190-$220 billion overall, assuming 50-75 of the deposits are leveraged through loans against pledged FCNR(B) deposits, easing funding conditions, boosting liquidity, and improving funding stability.