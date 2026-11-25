Indian banks roll out loans for EV charging station projects
Big news for anyone interested in electric vehicles: Indian banks are rolling out special loans to help set up more EV charging stations.
Bank of Baroda just launched its bob Green PLUG scheme, joining SBI, Indian Bank, and Central Bank of India in supporting businesses and MSMEs with loans above ₹10 lakh and up to ₹5 crore,
Indian Bank offers above ₹10 lakh to ₹10 crore, and Central Bank of India offers ₹11 lakh to ₹10 crore to build public charging points.
Bank of Baroda offers 8.15%-9.6% interest
Bank of Baroda's scheme offers interest rates from 8.15% to 9.6% with up to 10 years to repay.
SBI's EV Mitra covers both public and private networks for eight years, while Indian Bank and Central Bank of India also have options for different business models and installation types.
By making it easier (and more affordable) for companies to set up chargers, these banks are helping speed up India's shift to electric vehicles, and that means cleaner air for everyone down the road.