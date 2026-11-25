Big news for anyone interested in electric vehicles: Indian banks are rolling out special loans to help set up more EV charging stations.

Bank of Baroda just launched its bob Green PLUG scheme, joining SBI, Indian Bank, and Central Bank of India in supporting businesses and MSMEs with loans above ₹10 lakh and up to ₹5 crore,

Indian Bank offers above ₹10 lakh to ₹10 crore, and Central Bank of India offers ₹11 lakh to ₹10 crore to build public charging points.