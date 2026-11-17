Indian banks seek RBI review of ECL provisioning, longer transition
Indian banks are asking the RBI to review the expected credit loss (ECL) provisioning requirements and allow a longer transition ahead of the April 1, 2027 implementation date for rolling out the expected credit loss (ECL) framework, a new way of predicting and preparing for future loan losses instead of waiting until problems actually show up.
Banks say this shift means a lot of technology upgrades and extra money set aside, which has them worried.
SBI's CS Setty estimates ₹19,500 cr
At a recent meeting, bankers highlighted just how much work (and cash) this transition will take. SBI Chairman CS Setty estimated it could cost banks around ₹19,500 crore after taxes.
Still, the RBI isn't budging on its timeline and wants bank boards (not just compliance teams) to get hands-on with ECL planning.
Auditors will also be closely involved as banks build stronger systems to manage risk.