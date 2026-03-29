Indian banks urge RBI to delay $100 million forex cap Business Mar 29, 2026

Indian banks are urging the RBI to ease up on new foreign exchange rules set to kick in from April 10.

They're worried about $30 billion in rupee transactions that could put extra pressure on the currency and have asked for more time to adjust.

The main issue? The RBI now wants to limit how much currency risk banks can take each day, capping it at $100 million instead of the old rule that allowed up to 25% of a bank's capital.