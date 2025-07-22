Indian banks wrote off ₹12L crore in loans—here's what that means

SBI tops the list, but recovery efforts continue

State Bank of India leads with ₹1.14 lakh crore in write-offs, with Union Bank and Punjab National Bank close behind.

Most of these are from non-performing assets (loans unpaid for 90+ days).

As Chaudhary explained, "write-off" is just an accounting move—banks are still chasing down repayments through legal channels like the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and Debt Recovery Tribunals.