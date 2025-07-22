Zee Entertainment's Q1 revenue dips 14%—stock slides over 6%

Ad revenue took a hit—falling to ₹758cr from last year's ₹911cr—but Zee's digital platforms kept subscription income steady at around ₹982cr. Even with these challenges, net profit actually rose 22% from last year (to ₹144cr), though it slipped compared to the previous quarter.

Despite this rough patch, Zee's shares have climbed over 9% so far this year and nearly 14% in six months—showing some staying power even as media sector revenues get squeezed.

On Tuesday, shares closed at ₹133.10 on BSE, down 6.2%.