Indian biotech startups launch products abroad 1st for faster recognition

Foreign buyers pay startups faster

Choudhary points out that Indian buyers often wait for Western validation, while the US and Europe are much more open to new tech right away.

Plus, Mayur Sirdesai, Partner, Somerset Indus Capital Partners, notes that international clients pay faster, usually within 30 to 45 days, and offer higher profit margins compared to slower payments and tougher negotiations in India.

For many startups, this global-first approach can mean earning up to $2 million a year early on, helping them grow quickly.

Some companies still choose to launch locally first to address India's needs but keep an eye on going global down the line.