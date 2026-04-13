Indian bond yields rise as Brent tops $100, inflation risk

Indian rupee tumbles to ₹93.28

The spike in Brent crude (now near $102 per barrel) came after US President Donald Trump said the US Navy will start blockading the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global energy shipments.

This news sent the rupee tumbling, opening more than 50 paise lower at ₹93.28 per US dollar.

Everyone's watching for March's inflation data, which is likely to tick up but should still stay within RBI's target range for now.