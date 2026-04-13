Indian bond yields rise as Brent tops $100, inflation risk
Indian bond yields rose on April 13 after global crude oil prices crossed $100 a barrel, following failed U.S.-Iran talks over West Asia tensions.
As oil gets pricier, it's expected to push up inflation in India, basically making everything from fuel to groceries costlier.
Bond yields moving up means investors are worried about rising prices ahead.
Indian rupee tumbles to ₹93.28
The spike in Brent crude (now near $102 per barrel) came after US President Donald Trump said the US Navy will start blockading the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global energy shipments.
This news sent the rupee tumbling, opening more than 50 paise lower at ₹93.28 per US dollar.
Everyone's watching for March's inflation data, which is likely to tick up but should still stay within RBI's target range for now.