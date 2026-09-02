Indian bond yields top 7% amid oil spike, inflation worries
Business
Indian government bond yields jumped on Wednesday, breaking past 7% for the first time in months.
This move was sparked by a worldwide selloff in bonds and a surge in oil prices, all thanks to worries about inflation, fiscal risks, and rising tensions between the US and Iran.
Yields rise globally, Brent over $95
Bond yields are hitting different highs across the US Japan, Germany, and the UK making investors nervous about inflation everywhere.
With Brent crude crossing $95 a barrel and markets expecting rate hikes from both the US Federal Reserve and possibly India's RBI, things could get tougher for anyone dealing with loans or government finances.