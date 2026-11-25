Indian bonds gain as oil falls before RBI decision
Indian government bonds just got a boost thanks to falling oil prices and steady US Treasury yields.
The benchmark 2036 bond yield slipped a bit to 7.1871%, as traders played it safe ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's big policy decision coming up on December 4.
Swap rates ease on RBI bets
With Brent crude dropping 1.4% to $90.16 per barrel, investors are feeling a bit more positive about bonds.
US Treasury yields held steady while everyone waits for new economic data from the United States.
Most expect the RBI to hike rates by 25 basis points, so swap rates have eased slightly in response, just another sign of how global trends are shaping what happens here at home.