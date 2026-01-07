Indian bonds steady as RBI sticks to less-traded assets

Why it matters: supply crunch and possible global boost

Bond supply could top ₹8 trillion by March, making investors a bit uneasy.

State banks are still favoring state-issued bonds over central ones, which keeps yields higher.

Upasna Bhardwaj from Kotak Mahindra Bank points out that more interest from pensions and insurance companies would help ease the pressure.

On a brighter note, if Indian bonds get added to a major global index (the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index), it could mean $10-20 billion flowing into the market—definitely something to watch.