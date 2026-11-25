Indian business leaders plan to bring AI agents into organizations
A new report shows that nearly all Indian business leaders, 93%, plan to bring AI agents into their organizations, and over half are already using AI to automate routine tasks.
The big goal? To make work smoother and help teams focus on more meaningful projects.
Indian employers plan AI workforce investment
With AI changing how jobs work (not just replacing them), 74% of CEOs in India believe workforce readiness for AI will significantly affect growth over the next three years.
Most employers are planning to invest in workforce development, so learning how to use and guide AI tools could be a major skill set by 2030.