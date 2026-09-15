Indian chipmakers secure ₹1.34L cr equity funding, half since 2025
India's chip industry just scored big, raising ₹1.34 lakh crore ($1.4 billion) in equity funding, with half of that pouring in since 2025, says Tracxn Technologies.
This surge is thanks to government moves like the India Semiconductor Mission, which is making it easier for investors to jump in.
Recent headline deals include ILJIN Electronics's ₹1,897 crore private equity round and Tessolve Semiconductor's ₹1,437 crore private equity raise, both in September 2025.
EMS and embedded hardware attract capital
Electronic Manufacturing Services and Embedded Hardware are leading business models attracting capital.
Bengaluru stands out as the main hotspot, home to 626 companies and accounting for 40.1% of all equity funding raised by the sector to date.
Noida, Gurugram, Kochi, and Hyderabad are also key players as India pushes forward to become a major force in global chip manufacturing and exports.