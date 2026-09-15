Indian chipmakers secure ₹1.34L cr equity funding, half since 2025

India's chip industry just scored big, raising ₹1.34 lakh crore ($1.4 billion) in equity funding, with half of that pouring in since 2025, says Tracxn Technologies.

This surge is thanks to government moves like the India Semiconductor Mission, which is making it easier for investors to jump in.

Recent headline deals include ILJIN Electronics's ₹1,897 crore private equity round and Tessolve Semiconductor's ₹1,437 crore private equity raise, both in September 2025.