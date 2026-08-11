Indian companies adopt hybrid AI after Moonshot's Kimi K3 showing

Indian companies are switching things up with hybrid AI, mixing open-weight and proprietary models to balance costs, boost performance, and keep data safe.

This shift got a big push after the release of Kimi K3 by China's Moonshot AI in mid-July 2026, which showed that open-weight models can compete with the big-name systems.

Now, instead of sticking to just one type of AI, more businesses are blending both for smarter results.