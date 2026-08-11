Indian companies adopt hybrid AI after Moonshot's Kimi K3 showing
Indian companies are switching things up with hybrid AI, mixing open-weight and proprietary models to balance costs, boost performance, and keep data safe.
This shift got a big push after the release of Kimi K3 by China's Moonshot AI in mid-July 2026, which showed that open-weight models can compete with the big-name systems.
Now, instead of sticking to just one type of AI, more businesses are blending both for smarter results.
Open-weight for routine, proprietary for high-stakes
With this approach, companies use open-weight models for everyday tasks (because they are cheaper) and save proprietary ones for sensitive or high-stakes jobs.
It is all about getting the best of both worlds—scaling up efficiently while protecting important data.
As competition heats up and privacy matters more than ever, Indian firms are fine-tuning their strategies to stay ahead without breaking the bank.