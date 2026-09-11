Indian companies hire 65% more AI adoption managers, transformation leads
Business
India's companies are hiring way more AI adoption managers and transformation leads this year, up 65%, says Quess Corp.
It's not just about bringing in new tech; businesses want people who can help teams actually use AI and make it work for them.
These roles are becoming crucial for making sure AI fits smoothly into everyday workflows and supports company goals.
Adoption managers bridge AI and business
AI adoption managers spot where AI can add value, redesign how work gets done, and train employees to adapt to these changes.
As a senior executive at Quess Corp. put it, they're the bridge between cutting-edge tech and real business needs, making sure new tools get used effectively across different departments.