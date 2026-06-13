Indian companies hold 18.7L/cr cash in fiscal 2026, up 12%

Reliance Industries leads with 2.43L/cr cash

Reliance Industries leads the pack with ₹2.43 lakh crore in cash, while Larsen & Toubro, Coal India and Reliance Industries together hold nearly one-fifth of the sample companies' total cash reserves.

Big names like Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Motors also have hefty balances between ₹46,000 crore and ₹54,000 crore each.

Meanwhile, companies boosted their debt by 7%, but grew their cash even faster: dividend payouts dropped to 29% of profits from 40% three years ago as firms focused on staying financially strong.