Over 25% smartphones made in India come from local firms

Domestic companies are now manufacturing more than one-fourth of the smartphones made in India, a major shift in the country's electronics ecosystem. The change has been led by Dixon Technologies and Bhagwati Products, with Dixon becoming India 's largest smartphone manufacturer in 2025. This comes as global brands increasingly outsource production to specialized partners, contributing to India's electronics manufacturing growth.

Market dominance Dixon tops EMS rankings Dixon Technologies has topped the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) rankings with a whopping 19% market share. The company has witnessed an impressive 89% jump in output, thanks to increased orders from global brands like Motorola, Realme, and Xiaomi. This growth underlines a wider trend of smartphone makers outsourcing production to specialized partners.

Other players Foxconn and Bhagwati Products's growth Foxconn, the second-largest player in this space, has a 16% market share, up from 12% last year. This growth is largely due to export-linked shipments tied to Apple. Meanwhile, Bhagwati Products: a joint venture between Micromax Informatics and Chinese original design manufacturer Huaqin Technologies, has entered the top five with a 9% market share. The company's rise is driven by manufacturing mandates from Vivo, OPPO and Realme.

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